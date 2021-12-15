Tesco Manager Dave Woods and Rotarian John Barrett

Children who receive free school meals will get an extra treat this Christmas thanks to the Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club.

The club are preparing Christmas goody-bags to go with 220 Christmas holiday food parcels.

The generous gifts shall be handed out to 150 children in Midhurst and 70 in Petworth.

The Rotary club acquired 110kg of goods to be shared between the parcels, with each bountiful benefaction containing either mince pies or cake slices, chocolate, Christmas crackers and a handful of easy peel satsumas.

The Rotary club were provided most of the food for the goody-bags by Midhurst Tesco Express and its manager Dave Woods.

It was also given a £60 discount thanks to Tesco’s Community Fund.