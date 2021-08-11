In Midhurst and Petworth the club was set up in 1964 and now comprises 32 business men and women who are dedicated to providing service to people less fortunate than ourselves both in the local and international communities.

Led by president, Simon Flint, the Rotary Club of Midhurst & Petworth has an ambitious and exciting plan for the forthcoming year.

He said: “Our whole strategy is based around supporting not only our local community but also being part of an international movement. Consequently, members feel as though they can be the catalyst on both a local and a global stage.”

Rotary volunteers helped at the Riverbank Medical Centre during the pandemic.

Locally Simon has led a team of 100 volunteers to support the Riverbank Medical Centre with its Covid-19 programme of around 25,000 vaccinations. At Christmas it supported the

Midhurst Foodbank with more than 200 food parcels delivered to families, including providing additional goodie bags. The club also supports a number of events in different ways.

Simon said: “One of the challenges for the Club in its fund raising, is the move away from cash. We are embracing contactless technology and the use of texts for transferring money.

“However, the major challenge is to recruit new members by making our activities relevant to a different community.”

The club supported 10 local schools by providing 50 Chrome books

Despite Covid restrictions, the club has continued to lead on young chef, photography and music initiatives.

Simon said: “Come September, we hope to be able to be reading again with Year 7 students at Midhurst Rother College.”

Simon iexplains how he has been encouraged by how a community came together to address a common problem like Covid-19. He wants to use this experience to identify the community’s next challenge.

As a consequence, he is looking to combine with local community activists. A new initiative is the environment and Rotarian Andrew Mitchell is looking at high level issues as well as day to day ones whereby we can all live more sustainable lives.