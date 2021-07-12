Midhurst café hands out free ice cream in support of England's Euros 2020 effort
A Midhurst café is not letting last night's Euros 2020 result put a dampener on the day after pledging to hand out free ice cream all day.
Fitzcane's in North Street has decided to its new 'Southgate Special' ice cream today in to show their pride in England s football performance last night.
The white chocolate and raspberry ripple has been made to look like a St George Cross
General manager Jamie Cashman said: "It has been a difficult year with Covid and the England team has inspired and entertained us and given us hope and we really wanted to repay the favour.
"Even though they didn't quite bring it home they did us proud and we just want to make sure that everyone had as much fun as we have had."
The offer is running all day today (Monday, July 12), and Jamie and the team at Fitzcane's have been enjoying bringing some joy to the town.
He added: "People have really been enjoying it. They've been very shocked that we are giving away free ice cream but seeing the kids faces light up has been really nice.
"Regardless of the result last night - [the England team] have given us so much and we think it is the small things that really make a difference."
The Fitzcane's team has been kitted out in England t-shirts today after they were sent in by the shop's owner.
"We also want to thank the owner, Caroline, for all the support she has shown us - everyone really does appreciate all she does."