Shaun Soper, who is on the committee, said: “The club welcomes photographers at any level whether they have professional equipment or just enjoy taking pictures with their mobile phones.”

The club meets at Cowdray Golf Club roughly twice a month for practical sessions, competitions and guest speaker evenings. The meetings are quite informal and friendly.

Shaun said: “Photography can be a very expensive pastime. It is wise to start by investing time rather than investing money.

“Start by using whatever camera you have access to, even your phone. Carry it with you wherever you go and practice looking out for that opportunistic shot. Photograph friends and family (make a pest of yourself). Snap away at special events or just everyday objects or scenes. You will be surprised by the results.

“Don’t be too harsh a critic when looking at what you have produced.

“Look online to see what others have done, and look for the kind of images that appeal to you, be it street photography, portraiture, monochrome, landscape or whatever.

“The most important thing is to enjoy it.”

Every year the club organises an annual photographic exhibition in which a selection of the club’s recent images are put on display for the general public to view.

Shaun said: “We have an active social programme and encourage people to organise informal events, including Wednesday evenings during the summer break.”

Your first visit to the club, as a guest, is free. After that membership is £45 per year, although for new members joining in January membership is £23. Full time students join for free on production of a student card, and concessions are available for part-time students.

For more information contact, [email protected]The club is also on Facebook and Instagram - @midhurstcameraclub

