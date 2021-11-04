Oxford, an assistance dog trained by Canine Partners, will make an appearance alongside his owner Majid on ITV's new programme designed to celebrate the UK's pet obsession.

Majid was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 2010, and was partnered with Oxford six years later.

He will be telling his story on The Pet Show and talking about how Oxford has changed his life.

Majid and his assistance dog Oxford.

Some of the tasks Oxford has been trained to do includes: retrieving items from shelves in supermarkets and giving his owner's wallet to the cashier, opening the door to visitors at home, and picking up the phone when it rings.

Majid said: "His task work is amazing and is all done on autopilot, no matter where we are.

"My life would look completely different if I didn’t have Oxford."

Canine Partners is a registered charity that helps people with disabilities enjoy greater independence.

The charity trains assistance dogs at their training centre in Heyshott to assist disabled people with everyday tasks, as well as providing increased confidence and companionship.