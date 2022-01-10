During its Christmas social in December it held a raffle with 22 prizes which raised £510, which will be presented to Macmillan Midhurst.

Annie Attewell, vice-chair and speakers secretary at the club, said: “Thanks were expressed to Sue Walchi for her hard work in putting together a wonderful raffle. Thanks were also extended to those individuals and companies who donated some of the prizes.”

Also at the meeting held at South Downs National Park Memorial Hall was speaker Nick Bailey, a well known horticulturalist, author and TV presents.

Sue Walchi and the Midhurst Garden Christmas Raffle

Annie said: “He stressed that an attractive garden packed with colour all year round is what gardeners, both professional and amateur, strive for. His talk was based on the use of the colour wheel to make for a balanced and eye-pleasing garden. He also highlighted the importance of white flowers to add sparkle and lift to beds.

“There was a lot of humour in his interesting and informative talk which was enjoyed by everyone present.”

Nick gave tips on how to extend the period of interest for plants and gave examples where plants are chosen to follow each other in their flowering times.

Midhurst Garden Club meets on the second Monday of every month at the SDNP Memorial Hall.

Annual subscription is £10.00 with £1.00 door entrance fee for club nights. Visitors are welcome to attend meetings for £3.00 entry fee.