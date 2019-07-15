Midhurst pupils help Chichester homelessness charity

Primary school pupils helped prepare vital supplies for members of Chichester’s homeless community this week.

Discussing this term’s topic for the pupils, houses and homes, staff at Midhurst C of E Primary School decided it was important to shed some light on members of our society who live in different circumstances.

Children from Midhurst C of E Primary School packing donation boxes for the homeless by Donna Ockenden (founder of Four Streets Project). Pic Steve Robards SR1918247

Year Six teacher Mrs Bowles decided to get in touch with Chichester charity, the Four Streets Project, to help discuss homelessness with pupils.

She said: “We have termly topics and ours was houses and homes but we thought we need to show the children that there is another side of it so I contacted Donna [founder of the Four

Streets Project].”

Pupils collected items to create hygiene boxes for the homeless community after spending time collecting iteams like soaps and toothbrushes.

A total of 84 boxes were put together for the pupils, each with a sticker saying where it had been put together.

Donna Ockenden, founder of the Four Streets Project, described the school’s involvement as ‘brilliant’.

The charity provides food and water to members of the homeless community in Chichester.

She said: “It was really heart warming that such young children made such a lot of effort to support some of the most vulnerable people in our city.

“They are a credit to their school, to their families and to their communities.”

Mrs Bowles added: “The children really enjoyed it. I think children can be sheltered from real life at times and we are very lucky here.

“We have some well off students and some that use foodbanks.”

The Church of England school also spends times ‘praying for those in need’ as well as donating time to helping out at a foodbank.

The Four Streets Project provides support 365 days a year for homeless people within the four walls of Chichester.