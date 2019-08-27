Midhurst’s MADhurst Festival in pictures

The MADhurst Festival’s feast of activities throughout August came to an end in style with a packed Bank Holiday weekend of fun.

The sun brought out the crowds for the French market and craft fair during the day on Saturday. By the evening, Cowdray Park was transformed into a rock and pop festival. The Bank Holiday Monday carnival and fun day was a popular and well supported as ever. There were stalls, a dog show, live music, bubble magic, circus shows, a world record attempt and evening a production of “Jaws” by Bootworks Theatre Company.

The band leading the procession

Midhurst Carnival

Midhurst Carnival

Bubble man Simon Fortune

