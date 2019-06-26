Midhurst’s new boutique showcases brands you won’t find on the high street

A new boutique in Midhurst aims to offer customers a ‘different shopping experience’.

Sussex House Boutique was launched in Red Lion Street two weeks ago by business partners and best friends Silvia Allen and Bilsen Bozdag.

Silvia Allen and Bilsen Bozdag at Sussex House Boutique in Red Lion Street

The shop is home to their brand of Italian clothes and accessories, called SilandBilmoda, which they describe as a collection of unique and sometimes one-off pieces which take a stand against the culture of ‘throw-away fashion’.

Silvia said: “The aim is to keep our collection very exclusive. We don’t want two people to wear the same item.”

SilandBilmoda was started two years ago, first as a fun project which slowly grew into a business.

The pair, who both live in Petersfield with their families, exhibited their collection at pop ups around the area and noticed that they were particularly successful in Midhurst.

Silvia said they had not been planning to open their own shop, but when the opportunity came up to take over the space – which was previously a second hand clothes store called Labels – they decided to test the waters.

“It was pure chance, and we took that chance,” Silvia said. “We thought let’s give it a try and do something a bit more permanent.”

Sussex House Boutique is also the permanent home of another brand, Coconut Blue, which sells accessories from around the world, including Morocco and Australia.

Another area of the space will be reserved for different local brands to sell their wares on a rotating monthly basis.

Silvia said of this approach: “We think it’s a good thing for both the brands and the customer.

“It’s interesting for the customer who comes in – it’s not a shop that is stale and always the same.

“And it gives an opportunity for small businesses to have a presence.

“As a small business you can’t get a shop – the expenses are enormous. This gives brands an opportunity.”

In the short time Sussex House Boutique has been open, Silvia said there had been a positive response from shoppers who are pleased to have a ‘different shopping experience’ and buy from non-high street brands.

She said: “Everybody has been very interested and very happy we are bringing something different and new to the area.”

A launch event will be held at the shop from 5pm to 9pm tomorrow (Thursday, June 27), with discounts available.

