Midhurst 'short changed' by supermarkets, councillor says

Cllr Gordon McAra said: “Given that the two supermarkets already mark up their prices at smaller shops, with what might cost £1 in Chichester, £1.10 in Midhurst, it does seem that customers in smaller towns are being penalised.

“I appreciate this is dictated by economies of scale but the supermarkets really need to make more effort to be fairer in the way that they price their products for rural customers.

“The festive season is already expensive so any little help is welcome.

Midhurst

“I have written to Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury’s asking that more consideration could be given to customers in smaller towns and more rural locations.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “There may be price differences between convenience stores and supermarkets.

“This is because our Sainsbury’s Local stores are located in city or town centre locations and their operating costs, for example rent and rates, are higher.”