Midhurst students cook up a storm in Rotary competition

Four girls and three boys all from year 10 (14/15 year olds) had two hours to produce a healthy two course meal, serving it up for the judges to taste.

Bekim Shillova, owner of La Piazzetta restaurants in Petersfield and Midhurst was chair of judges, with the school's head of food technology Natalie Bowers and Rotarian John Barrett.

The judges monitored the young chefs during the two-hour period taking notes of their skills used, their planning, hygiene and presentation.

Rotary Young Chef competition

Food technology teacher at Midhurst Rother College, Joe Etienne, said: "This is an exciting thing for students to do that will help them with their hospitality and catering exam as well as understanding."

They took their time tasting all the food presented, assisting them to find the top three.

Bekim was said to be 'very impressed' with their skills and congratulated the students on the way they approached the challenge and their ability to cope so calmly in a demanding situation.

Choosing the top three was not an easy task for the judges but eventually they awarded third place to Teyen Morrin who did a street food menu of spicy chicken burrito with guacamole and deep-fried churros with dark chocolate sauce.

In second place was Lewis Blumlein with his sticky soy and ginger pork fillet with Maris Piper mash and broccoli followed by vanilla creme brulee.

The winner was Scarlett Down with creamy garlic salmon on a bed of sweet potato mash plus pavlova with a vanilla cream and a fresh berry compote.

All seven chefs were congratulated by the judges and presented with certificates, the first the were given Amazon vouchers.