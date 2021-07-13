Midhurst WI looking to grow ahead of 100th anniversary

But its future is uncertain.

Jill, the secretary at the Midhurst WI, said: “We are desperate for new members thought and certainly need a new president to be able to keep going.”

West Sussex is where the second WI in Britain was formed at Singleton and East Dean in 1915.

The WI at Brighton Pavilion in 2017

Sussex is also the oldest County Federation formed in 1917, divided into West and East in 1919, its area covers very rural areas from The South Downs to the coast.

In 2022 the Midhurst WI will be celebrating its 100th birthday.

There are currently 109 WIs in villages and towns all very different, some with a large membership and others smaller.

Jill said: “Midhurst Afternoon WI is important for the ladies who don’t work or are retired and would like company.

“Most of our ladies are late 70s to early 90s, with a few who run the committee being just slightly younger and who have had the task of running it for a few years and who are feeling the strain and stress of the responsibility which it brings.

“As there are no members willing to take over from these ladies, I can’t honestly see how our WI will be able to continue.”

Activities include books discussion, cookery, music, theatre, skittles, darts, scrabble, Mah Jong, group discussion, crafts, science and walking.

Membership of the WI is open to women who have reached the age of 18.

There is no upper limit to becoming a WI member.