Missing Chichester cat found in Midhurst

A Chichester cat that had been lost since Christmas was found safe and sound in Midhurst. Pic: Nextdoor SUS-221101-113353001

A Chichester cat that had been lost since Christmas was found on Thursday, January 6.

After posting on forum website Nextdoor a Chichester resident on Whyke Road had reported that their cat, Tango, had been missing since Christmas.

Luckily another user from Haselmere had seen that a cat that fit the description of Tango had been take to the Cats Protection Agency in Haselemere after being found in Midhurst.

Threw this they were able to use the site and reunite both pet and owner.