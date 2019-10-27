Missing man could be in Chichester or Bognor Regis

Police looking for a missing man believe he could be in the Chichester or Bognor Regis areas.

Nigel Bulley, 44, from Havant, who also goes by the name of John Taylor, was last seen in Longmead Gardens, Havant, at around 8am on Friday, according to police.

Police said: "His family are growing increasingly concerned as this is out of character for Nigel.

"He is described as white, around 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build, with short, dyed black hair, a large scar on left forearm and wearing black shoes, grey denim jeans, red t-shirt and possibly a black hooded top and black raincoat.

"Nigel is known to have links with the Bognor Regis area of Sussex, so if you have friends and family there, then please let them know."

Anyone with information should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101, quoting the reference number 44190382702.

SEE MORE: Man arrested following accident in Chichester

Family joins search for Sussex backpacker missing on Cambodian island

Chichester level crossings to be impacted by half-term railway line closures