Audrey Hall laced up her walking boots and headed out to help the charity because her grandson Kenneth Davies died from mouth cancer at the age of 33.

The 88-year-old has been walking tirelessly for a number of years, completing the charity’s annual walk as often as she can.

Audrey said: “I am a cancer survivor. In 2014, my grandson Kenneth died as a result of mouth cancer, leaving a widow and two young sons.

Audrey Hall set out from her cottage in Warningcamp, near Arundel, each day for a 2k circular walk, until she had clocked up the full distance for the Mouth Cancer 10 KM Awareness Walk 2021

“Kenneth’s illness prompted me to raise funds to help combat mouth cancer and at the age of 82, I got my walking boots on.

“In 2012, I believe I was the oldest participant in the ten-kilometre Hyde Park walk, in aid of the Mouth Cancer Foundation, and I took part the next year as well.

“The stuffing was knocked out of me by the death of my grandson and husband within a year, and then a diagnosis and treatment for cancer myself.

“When I saw this year it was possible to complete the 10k in manageable stages over a few days, I was thrilled that I could continue to support the charity in this way.

“The loss of my grandson was heartbreaking and the impact on all of us who loved him was devastating. The Mouth Cancer Foundation aims to facilitate early detection as widely as possible, and early detection can save lives. I hope my walk will raise funds for this important work.”

