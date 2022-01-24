Andrew Griffith MP supported the official opening of The Pulborough Exchange, last Friday afternoon.

The celebratory event marked the completion of construction work on the shop and the celebration was supported by the Pulborough Parish Council, residents, Lower Street traders, district and county councillors.

Andrew Griffith said: “I was delighted to support everyone at Pulborough Exchange on the opening of this useful addition to the Pulborough community. I am a big supporter of our local High Streets and it is great to see this new and innovative business. I wish them every success.”

Ian Hare, Chairman of Pulborough Parish Council, Elizabeth Hunt, Director of The Pulborough Exchange, and Andrew Griffith MP.

The Reverend Canon Paul Seaman opened the event with a blessing before the MP and Ian Hare, the parish council Chairman, pulled the ribbon to declare the shop open to all.

The Pulborough Exchange is the latest addition to the historic Lower Street businesses made up of independent shops and a café. The Pulborough Traders Association has over 200 businesses registered who work together to promote the local area and encourage local trade.

The Pulborough Exchange is based on the US version of consignment stores – providing a way for people to sell unwanted items instead of throwing them away.

Items for sale include vintage furniture, chinaware, tools, ornaments and artworks, including many by local artists.

Elizabeth Hunt, Director of The Pulborough Exchange said: “Buyers seem to come from everywhere. Some of our consignors are also buyers – looking for interesting new pieces for their own homes or as gifts. Savvy dealers have also found us and stop by regularly to see what’s new.

"This is proving a useful way to recycle goods within our community and is another compelling reason to visit Pulborough’s Lower Street, where visitors can enjoy delicious cakes, lunches and hot drinks at the Little Bean Café, buy lovely flowers and gifts at the Pulborough Flower Shop, pick up vitamins and other health aids at Beneficial Health and bring home a bottle from the amazing selection of fine wines and liqueurs at Hennings.

"Our experience shows that high street retail is far from dead – as long as you’re offering something people need and want, buyers are there.”