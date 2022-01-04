Love them or hate them, it’s time for New Year resolutions again.

Pledging lifestyle improvements and kicking bad habits is a firm favourite for many at the start of the year – and smokers are no exception.

January is a popular time for smokers to consider quitting – as figures show one in nine people in West Sussex may be considering.

Public Health England data shows 11.2 per cent of the area's adults were smoking in 2020 – below the national average of 12.1 per cent.

New Year quitting resolution for one in nine in West Sussex?

The smokers include 9.1 per cent of women in the area and 13.2 per cent of men.

While 56.4 per cent of West Sussex residents who never smoked will have no idea how it feels to be faced with the task of quitting as the clocks struck midnight, 32.4 per cent of those reporting to be ex-smokers might have been reflecting on their success.

And when it comes to quitting, more men than women reported to have been able to kick the habit – 28.9 per cent of adult female smokers and 35.9 per cent of males

The Government has launched a new campaign to encourage people to stop smoking in 2022, as new research shows teens whose parents smoked are far more likely to pick up the habit.

Analysis by The Better Health Smoke Free shows 4.9 per cent of young teenagers whose caregivers smoke also smoke regularly, versus 1.2 per cent of those whose caregivers do not.

Professor Nick Hopkinson, of Imperial College London, said: “Our research findings are clear – adult smoking has a tangible impact on children.

“Children whose caregivers smoke are four times as likely to take up smoking themselves.

“The most effective way to help prevent this would be for adults to quit smoking – clearly not only does this have enormous benefits for them but it will also benefit their children both now and in later life.”

Health minister Maggie Throup said she hoped the research would give parents extra motivation to quit smoking.

She said: “We know that many people make a quit attempt in January, and while there are so many good reasons to stop smoking for yourself, we hope that this new campaign – by highlighting the inter-generational smoking link with parents influencing their children – will be the added motivation many need to ditch the cigarettes for good this year.

“With so much help and support available for parents, carers and anyone looking to quit, you won’t be alone in your new year’s resolution.”