The 'amazing' work of the NHS staff was recognised in two ceremonies — one in Surrey on October 14, and another in Sussex on October 21.

Chief Executive Commendations were presented across a number of categories including 'Exceeding Expectations', 'Clinical Excellence and Quality Improvement', 'Demonstrating Compassion and Respect', 'Community or Voluntary Service', and a new category this year: 'COVID-19 Response'.

At the Sussex event, which took place at Buxted Park Hotel, near Uckfield, Queen’s Medals for Long Service and Good Conduct were presented by the Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex Andrew Blackman, while staff and volunteers were recognised for 10, 20, 30 and 40 years’ NHS service.

Paramedic John Laver was awarded for his 40 years of service for the NHS.

SECAmb chief executive Philip Astle said: “I was delighted to once again pay tribute to our staff and volunteers who have reached such key milestones in their service to the ambulance service and wider NHS.

"Their dedication and professionalism over so many years is very humbling."

A public commendation was awarded to the Webb family for their quick thinking and actions to save the life of a man when he collapsed in April this year.

Nick, Sally and son Sam, from Battle, sprang into action when John Paine, who runs a family fencing business and was undertaking some work for the family, collapsed in cardiac arrest. John, his wife, Sue, and the Webb family joined the awards virtually.

Mr Astle said: “I am very proud of each and every commendation winner.

"Their stories of skill, compassion and hard work represent just a small number of examples of the fantastic care which takes place across our region every day.

"It is important that we pay tribute to those such as the Webb family.

"Their actions and the actions of everyone who provides help prior to our arrival is vital so that our teams are in the best position possible to help those who need us.”