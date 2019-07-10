Northchapel sports club submits plans for new multi-use games area in the village

A proposal for a new multi-use games area on a piece of unused land in Northchapel has been submitted to planners for consideration.

Northchapel Sports Club is seeking permission to build an all-weather sports court on land adjacent to the village hall in Pipers Lane.

The land in Northchapel

Laura Green, secretary of the club, said both the club and the primary school, which her two children attend, were currently limited in what they could offer.

Drainage problems at the village green, where most sports take place, meant activities were weather-dependent and therefore inconsistent.

In a post on a fundraising page for the project, she said the all-weather sports court would be a ‘fantastic opportunity’ for the village and said: “This is the perfect spot for children and adults to play a variety of sports all year round.

"These excellent facilities will help the Sports Club to offer a wider variety of sporting opportunities, at a more improved level.

"The school would also be able to use this asset at dedicated times thereby extending their sporting curriculum.”

Initial feedback from the community showed that many people were in favour of the scheme, she said, adding: “We got a really positive response to it.”

Work then went into putting together a planning application for the site, with a local architect kindly offering his services free.

However around £3,000 was needed to cover the costs of various surveys and reports required for the application.

A justgiving.com page was set up and events were held, including a recent plant sale which raised £630 towards the cause.

Laura said the target had nearly been met, with a farm dance in October expected to raise more.

The multi-use games area itself is expected to cost in the region of £100,000, Laura said, but grant options will become available once permission has been secured.

According to the planning application, which has now been submitted, the all-weather pitch would have a painted Tarmac surface and would measure 37 by 18 metres.

A three metre high fence would surround it.

Search SDNP/19/02649/FUL on the council’s planning website to view the plans in full.

To donate to the project, click here.

