The Northchapel Vegetable and Flower Show went ahead on Sunday, July 18 in the Village Hall in Pipers Lane.

It had a strict one way system in operation and mandatory mask wearing.

Carolyn Pullen, one of the organisers, said: “There were a record number of stunning entries, especially in the flower section

“It was lovely to see helpers and visitors alike enjoying themselves, having missed this much-loved village tradition last year.”

The flower show receives financial support from the Parish Council.

Its aim is to raise funds to support the village church of St. Michael’s and this year was organised by Carolyn Pullen assisted by Denise Lunn and Jeff Pullen.

Carolyn said: “Help in the setting up of the show was given by Malcolm Findlay, Roddy Bruce, Clifford Bell and Jane and Robin Walter.

“Jane and Laura Dadswell and Sarah Jane Bryant did a very efficient job of receiving the entrants, helped as well by Sharon Holden.”

All the judges, headed by RHS judge Sheila Rapley, were impressed with all the entries that were on display on the day.

Some of the flowers and fruits received special commendations as did the entries for the adult craft section, which was entitled ‘a craft learned in lockdown’.

Carolyn said: “In fact the Winterton Trophy for best single exhibit was won by the adult craft section winner, Jeremy Gambles, for his beautifully crafted wooden jewellery box.”

Other winners were Julian Moss who was awarded The Ern Talman Trophy for Vegetables.

The Valerie Moss Trophy for the most fragrant rose was awarded to two young brothers Jamie and Toby Wakely.

The Ruth and Andrew Vivian Trophy for the most points in the Flower Section went to Sue Moss while the Barlow Trophy for the most points overall was awarded to Jim Bound.

Sarah Bound won the flower arrangement section and wife and husband, Jane and Robin Walter won the ladies and men’s baking sections respectively.

Carolyn said: “Last but not least an intriguing photograph of a balloon whisk taken by Ann Charlton won the photography section -the subject was an everyday household or garden object taken from an unusual angle.”

In line with Covid restrictions (which were in force until Monday, July 19) both the prize giving and the raffle were presented outside.

Reverend Kate Bailey gave the prizes and John Bailey drew the tickets for the raffle, which was put together by Stephanie Hipkiss.

Teas and cakes were organised and served under colourful gazebos by Jan Glover and Lynda Bell and a small team of helpers.

Carolyn said: “Last but not least there was a beautiful display of art work done by the children of Northchapel Primary School.

“It had been decided that there would be no competition for this section this year but the children were warmly praised by the judges who were impressed by the eye catching and colourful designs on show.

“It might have been one of the hottest days of the year so far, but the Northchapel Vegetable and Flower Show certainly left it’s own special glow.”

1. Ann Charlton winning the photography prize Buy photo

2. Jamie and Toby Wakely, the young winners of the Valerie Moss Trophy for the most fragrant rose Buy photo

3. Sue Moss who won the Vivian Trophy for most points gained in the Flower Section Buy photo

4. Sarah Bound receiving the award for Flower Arranging Buy photo