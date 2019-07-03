OBE for volunteer at Haslemere Museum is ‘richly deserved’

A celebration at Haslemere Museum marked the ‘wonderfield achievement’ of a long-term volunteer who was recently awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Dr June Chatfield, who has been volunteering at the museum in High Street, Haslemere, since 1998, was recognised for her services to conservation and natural history education.

Dr June Chatfield OBE with her flowers

One of June’s contributions to the museum has involved cataloguing the RH Moses shell collection as part of a collections management project.

She has continued to identify, catalogue and label the shell collections within the museum.

Over the years June has been involved with many other tasks, including researching the collections, publishing scientific papers about the collections, writing text for the Natural History Gallery and helping Haslemere Natural History Society with the Museum’s plant table.

The celebration held at the museum in June’s honour was well attended by trustees, staff and fellow volunteers.

Melanie Odell, president of Haslemere Education Museum, presented June with a bouquet of flowers.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted that June has received an OBE for services to conservation and natural history education.

“We would like to congratulate June on this huge achievement and national recognition.

“It is richly deserved and we thank June for all she has done for Haslemere Museum over many years.”

June will continue her volunteering and will be imparting knowledge about another of her passions, her tortoise Sam, at a family drop-in event on Wednesday from 2pm.

Find out more about the museum at www.haslemeremuseum.co.uk

SEE MORE: Plans for Midhurst Bowls Club’s new facilities remain ‘in limbo’

‘Fake’ speed sign removed from road in Haslemere

Another £28million of cuts being considered at West Sussex County Council warns opposition