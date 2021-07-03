Observer team meets readers at Midhurst market

The event organised by Midhurst Town Council at Market Square will run every Saturday, and the Observer team handed out free copies of the newspaper at the inaugural market.

Editor Bex Bastable said: “It was great to meet residents to hear what they thought of the paper and to hand out sample copies to those who aren’t regular readers.

“The market went really well and is sure to bring more visitors to the town on Saturdays.

The Midhurst & Petworth Observer team at Midhurst market today: Joe Stack, Gary Shipton with newshound Teddy, Anne McDougall and Bex Bastable SUS-210307-161332001

“It was great to be a part of the first market in the square, as we wanted to let people know we’re still here and introduce our journalists who cover the Midhurst and Petworth areas.

“If you missed us, make sure you pick up a copy of the Midhurst & Petworth Observer this week. As well as all your usual news, features and sport, we’ve got a 24-page guide to the summer, some great subscription offers, a ‘meet the team’ feature, and a voucher for a free portion of fish and chips from La Fish should you head down to Chichester.”

You can contact editor Bex Bastable, reporter Joe Stack and features writer Charlotte Harding with your news by emailing [email protected]

The new market in Market Square will run from 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday.