Mrs Lilian Charman was born in Arundel in 1921 and now lives at Rustington Hall, where she celebrated her birthday on February 15.

Her trip to Arundel Town Hall this month was a surprise, with Arundel mayor Tony Hunt, deputy mayor Angela Standing, councillor Mark Phillips and town clerk Carolyn Baynes waiting to honour her, watched by friends and family.

Mrs Charman was presented with a silver salver engraved with her full name, date of birth and the words ‘100 years young and still going strong!’.

Arundel Mullet Lilian Charman is honoured by Arundel Town Council

She thought she was being taken to Arundel for an afternoon out with one of the care home staff but as they passed the town hall, she was invited in to revisit the place where she attended many dances in the 1930s.

As she was wheeled in, she was greeted by the reception party from Arundel Town Council, dressed in their robes to honour her.

Mrs Charman was born in Orchard Place, Arundel, on February 15, 1921, to a Mullet family, meaning they had all been born within the parish. The mayor told her he was honoured to meet her, the oldest surviving Mullet.

She spoke of her memories of growing up in Arundel and the lively dances in the Atherley Chamber, where she said one of the portraits of a past mayor had ‘given her the creeps’.