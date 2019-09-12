Order of St Richard to recognise exceptional contributions to local life in Sussex

A new medal named after Richard of Chichester is to be presented to people who have made an ‘exceptional contribution’ to their community.

Forty people in the diocese of Chichester, which spans East and West Sussex, have been named as the first ever cohort to receive the Order of St Richard.

The honourary medal will be presented by the Bishop of Chichester, Martin Warner, at a ceremony in Chichester Cathedral on Saturday October 5 at 3pm.

It shows a picture of the saint with the words: “Thanks be to thee, my Lord Jesus Christ.”

Each year, membership will be awarded to forty lay people nominated by those in the local community for the exceptional contribution they have made to their parish, deanery or the wider community.

Ten people will be nominated every year from each of the four archdeaconries that make up the diocese – Horsham, Brighton and Lewes, Hastings and Chichester.

At the ceremony next month, they will receive a certificate signed by the bishop, a specially designed medal to be worn on special occasions and a lapel badge which can be worn at all times.

Writing to each of those nominated this year Dr Warner said: “This comes with my congratulations on the award, and my thanks for our partnership in the apostolic life in this diocese.”

The full list of recipients are:

Brighton and Lewes

Jill Austen

Ken Bridger

Naume Chawulaka

Angela Maddison

Hilary Norsworthy

Philippa Parson

John Puttock

Muriel Pyne

George Rix

Gemma Sellance

Chichester

Mervin Bridger

Christine Field

Gill Kerney

Mike Lewis

Margaret Lumley

Rachel Moriarty

Mary Nagel

Diane Perle

Bradley Smith

Hastings

Patsy Bailey

Eleanor Chapman

Heather Child

David Gasson

Ruth Gasson

Mary Hope

Pamela Kendall

David Payne

Michael Toynbee

Sarah Widdowson

Horsham

Susan Ayres

Chris Bell

Elizabeth Brown

Melanie Edge

John Field

David Fitton

Olive Fleming

Frank King RIP

Mary King

Carol Shillingford