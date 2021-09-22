Over £6k donated to two charities after year of fundraising at Chichester school
Oakwood School in Chichester presented a cheque for £6,428.55 to The Sussex Snowdrop Trust and Sense on Friday (September 17).
The money, which will be divided between the two charities, was raised by Oakwood children throughout the 2020-2021 school year.
Head teacher Clare Bradbury said she was impressed with the children’s efforts and creativity with their fundraising, even over lockdown, as they continued to think of wonderful ways to support the charities.
This year, the school is raising money for Hearing Dogs for the Deaf and Riding for the Disabled.