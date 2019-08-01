Owner of Rapunzel Me reveals new Bognor based salon of every princess’s dream

A Bognor Regis entrepreneur has made a fairy tale come to life when she launched Rapunzel Me to take beauty to the next level.

Mum-of-two Hannah Comins 33, recently opened Aldwick’s newest business venture by taking her home salon into the community, and she invited friends, family and local businesses along to celebrate.

Here is the salon waiting area

Hannah, who specialises in hair extensions, started her work almost seven years ago in her family home in Aldwick and over the years business has been so busy that she needed a bigger space to bring her many clients who travel from all over the country.

On Friday Hannah, along with her supportive family, finally got the chance to show off her new chic salon to all with feature walls, unique details and the fairy tale swing of every princess’s dream.

Hannah said: “Clients have always been my number one priority and I am so excited to share the next step with both existing and new customers.

“My journey has been just amazing so far and I am so grateful to have my amazing husband who has been by my side every step of the way and worked long hours with me to make my vision of what the salon would look like become reality.”

This unique swing has already proved to be very popular

The large salon with two separate beauty rooms has also welcomed different treatments including nails from Capella’s Nails & Beauty, hair by Sam Orwell Hair, Lashes by Nikitia and makeup by Sophia.

Hannah added: “I wanted kind staff who want to give their clients the very best service and that is what I have found.

“I also want to add extra services to the salon and I am looking down the aesthetics route as I just love things that instantly make you feel good.”-

Over the years clients have travelled from all over to receive a treatment from Hannah and this is as far as Dubai, Barcelona, Liverpool and more.

Rapunzel Me will now be open to both existing and new customers six days a week and for further information or to book in contact Hannah via the @Rapunzel_me_salon Instagram page.