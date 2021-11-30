Parliament week: Primary school children learn about sustainability
Children at Petworth CofE Primary School took part in Parliament week.
The week started with a video from MP for Arundel and South Downs Andrew Griffith, who shared a video message with the children, inspiring them to learn more about sustainability
Each class then had the opportunity to research, question and debate their key issue as a class, with some classes creating their own banners and slogans to help promote sustainability.
John Galvin, headteacher, said: “This week reminds us all about the power of democracy and how making small changes, can lead to bigger steps.”
One class even sent their letters to the local council and they are going to debate their recycling topic in a council meeting, in January.
All of the children created persuasive videos and pieces of writing, arguing why their topic was the most important. These can be viewed on the school YouTube channel.