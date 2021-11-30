The week started with a video from MP for Arundel and South Downs Andrew Griffith, who shared a video message with the children, inspiring them to learn more about sustainability

Each class then had the opportunity to research, question and debate their key issue as a class, with some classes creating their own banners and slogans to help promote sustainability.

John Galvin, headteacher, said: “This week reminds us all about the power of democracy and how making small changes, can lead to bigger steps.”

Parliament week at Petworth CofE school

One class even sent their letters to the local council and they are going to debate their recycling topic in a council meeting, in January.