As part of PE With Joe tour the Body Coach is visiting six cities in six days with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to BBC Children in Need.

The first stop on Monday (August 9) was Goodwood Racecourse, and even though it rained for most of it, it didn’t dampen the spirits of those taking part.

Zoe Mills attended with her two children Joseph, 11, and Molly 7.

She said: “Joe Wicks was amazing. It was such a good event.”

Joseph added: “It was cool, I had fun.”

Molly said: “It was fabulous and Joe Wicks read the letter I gave him.”

On Twitter after the event Joe tweeted: “Wow! Rain was not going to stop us. Almost 1000 absolute heroes exercising together on day one of #PEWithJoeOnTour.”

Hannah Attwood was also at the event and said: “It was good, so wet but really enjoyable. It was nice to see lots of people of varying ages and fitness having fun despite the typical British weather. And raising money at the same time - win win.”

Many fans were able to meet Joe afterwards with people queueing for a three or four hours as the fitness star wanted to talk to everyone.

For more information on where he will go next, visit thebodycoach.com/blog/pe-with-joe-on-tour

