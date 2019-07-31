Petworth care home taken out of special measures but still 'requires improvement'

A care home in Petworth has been taken out of special measures but has still not made enough improvements since being rated 'inadequate', according to its latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

Rotherlea Care Home, which is based in Dawtrey Road and provides residential care for up to 70 people who are living with dementia, older age or frailty, was rated ‘inadequate’ and placed in special measures after its previous CQC inspection on January 29. This followed two inspections in which the home was told it ‘requires improvement’. In response, the management pledged to improve. Read more here.

At its latest inspection, conducted on June 18 and 19, it was found that improvements had been made but ‘not enough’, with the home deemed to require improvement in all areas, including; safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership.

Mike Smith, chief operating officer for Shaw Healthcare, which owns Rotherlea Care Home, said: “I think this improved rating reflects the efforts that have been made by Jess[ica Geall], the manager and her team. I acknowledge that there are more changes that need to be made to get to where we need to be and we’re focused on making those happen.”

The inspection summary, published, on July 26, read: “The service is no longer rated as inadequate overall or in any of the key questions. Therefore, this service is no longer in special measures [but] the provider was still in breach of regulations.

“Although improvements had been made since the last inspection, people were not always protected from the risk of harm. Medicines were not always administered according to prescribing guidance. Risks to people’s safety had not always been considered or lessened.

“People requiring modified diets had sometimes been given foods that had the potential to cause them harm. Systems and processes did not always ensure that people were protected from the risk of abuse. People were not always provided with enough to eat and drink to meet their assessed needs.”

Despite the ‘continued concerns’, the inspector found that the leadership of the home had improved.

The summary added: “Systems and processes had been introduced but were yet to be fully embedded to ensure improvements were sustained.

“The provider and manager had focused on changing the culture, and people, relatives and staff were complimentary about the impact of this. A relative told us: ‘I’m hopeful that things will get better now there is a new manager, she’s always around and willing to talk to you. The staff seem to be a bit more relaxed’.

“There were enough staff to meet people’s needs. People and relatives provided mixed feedback about staff’s abilities and our observations confirmed this. Permanent staff had the skills to meet people’s needs. However, the provider had not assured themselves that agency staff were competent to carry out their roles.

“Concerns that had been raised with the manager as part of the inspection were addressed promptly to minimise the risk to people.”

The inspector noted that residents were supported to have 'maximum choice and control of their lives' and staff supported them in the 'least restrictive way possible'.

"People’s privacy and dignity were maintained," it continued.

"Permanent staff supported people in a warm, friendly and respectful way. People told us staff were kind and compassionate. One person told us, 'I think they’re wonderful, they are lovely girls, very friendly and will do anything for you'."