The space in Station Road, at the entrance of Park Rise, was an abandoned allotment, before the town council decided that during lockdown in 2020 they wanted to try something new.

Councillor Hersha Desai made the suggestion for it to be used as a community allotment for everyone to sit back and enjoy.

She said: “Taking this plot over means that the lovely produce from the fruit trees can be shared out with everyone.

Councillor Desai at the allotment

“Work started on this patch last year, covering it all up to help suppress the weeds with the plan to lawn it this year ready to use, then in May the lawn was laid and between a couple of the allotment holders the maintenance began.

“The landscaping was easily completed on one of the heavy rainy days, using the plants from the show garden site.

“The watering of the lawn was carried out by James Barrett who did have the luck of all that June rain, the first cut was five weeks later undertaken by Shaun Guy who takes pride in precise lines in the lawn.

“Between everyone the weeding and management of the plot is a community affair.”

The National Allotment Society says that gardening is good for you and allotment gardening has many additional benefits that can help with loneliness and enables people to contribute to society.

During lockdown when many of us found solitude outside and people wanting to access an allotment increased but the amount of spaces available did not.

The physical benefits of regular spells of gardening can help people to keep fit even if they have sedentary jobs, the physical exercise also contributes to mental well-being.

Spending as little as 15 minutes a day out in the summer sunshine can build up your levels of vitamin D.

Petworth Town Council owns and manages four allotment sites: Station Road has 32 plots, Tillington Road has 16 plots, Grove Street has 22 plots and Angel Street has 12 plots.

Councillor Desai said: “Please do go and enjoy this plot – it is for everyone to use, if nothing else to come and enjoy a sunset at the guaranteed best view in Petworth! An official opening of the community plot is planned in the autumn”