Petworth Players, originally known as Hampers Green, has been in existence since 1956.

It was set up by current director Morag Cronshaw’s grandfather Harold Hugget.

On average it takes a whole year for the players to plan and fine-tune their next show.

Petworth Players performing Snow White

Morag said: “From picking the script to show nights. The director will pick a show and script they would like to perform.

“From there, there is a lot of behind-the-scenes work - auditions, casting, and rehearsals, followed by lots of planning and backstage work from our committee and backstage crew until the show begins.”

In the past they have performed pantomime productions such as Snow White, Cinderella, Dick Whittington, plays of popular TV shows such as The Vicar of Dibley, Are you being served, ‘Allo ‘Allo, and musicals such as Annie and Madagascar.

Morag added: “We have also recently included variety and talent shows in our lineups as a bit of fun for both our cast and audiences in between our larger productions.”

The group welcomes anybody of any age to be a part of its pantos, the ages in its current production of Peter Pan is from five to 70.

Morag said: “We welcome anybody of all standards to come and join our group.

“Our main aim is to make drama accessible for anybody. We are proud to have a diverse and fully inclusive cast and crew, and my goal is to make everybody feel included.

“No matter what their talent, seeing them be the best that they can be is simply amazing.”

The cast currently rehearse in the Hampers Green Hall in Petworth on a Tuesday and Thursday, from 7pm until 9pm. The younger members finish at 8pm. However, commitment times will differ for both cast and crew surrounding show week.

Morag said: “You don’t only have to have a passion for acting, either - we’re on the lookout for people who can help with backstage work, front of house, music technology, chaperoning, set building, and all sorts of non-acting roles with our upcoming production.

The current production of Peter Pan will be on show from March 18-20 2022 at the Herbert Shiner Hall in Petworth. Tickets will be available to buy soon.