Petworth student discusses hot topics with MPs

Daisy Watson-Rumbold in Year 11 at Seaford College attended a meeting with West Sussex MPs.

Representing West Sussex Youth Parliament, Daisy had the opportunity to discuss with them the ongoing Youth Cabinet 2019 campaigns.

Some of the topics covered were knife crime and drug usage within today’s youth as well as what can be done to fight climate change.

Daisy said: “It was really beneficial to meet all the ministers and talk to them about what we think needs to happen. As the youth representatives, it’s our job to be heard. The meeting allowed us to speak about the topics we care about.”

Daisy has been chosen to be one of the environmental spokespeople for the cabinet which the college said will be a great new experience for her.