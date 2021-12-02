It is one of West Sussex’s few remaining traditional town bands.

For many years now the band has performed under the leadership of bandmaster Martyn Streeter and musical director Paula Streeter .

Martyn Streeter said: “We welcome any musical instrumentalist and currently the band comprises brass players, cornets, trumpets, horns, euphoniums, trombones and tubas as well as saxophones, clarinets, flutes and of course percussion.”

Petworth Town Band

The band currently has 30 members. There is no age limit but over the years the starting age has got younger with many starting at around ten years old, with its oldest members in the 70s.

Martyn said: “Members come from all around but we are firmly rooted in the Petworth community and are proud to lead the annual Remembrance Sunday parade and participate in other local events.

“In addition to our two annual concerts, we also perform at fetes, Cowdray Gold Cup Polo, private parties and corporate events.”

The band provides all the music, uniform, tuition and membership completely free of all costs to the members.

It can also provide brass instruments on loan at no charge, all they ask in return is for members to regularly attend rehearsals and engagements that are held throughout the year.

He said: “We have a popular and varied repertoire of traditional Brass Band music and marches, themes from film and television, old favourites and modern tunes.

“We are a friendly and inclusive group and welcome new brass, woodwind and percussion players of all ages and abilities.

“Our president, Lord Egremont, together with the National Trust, provides the Band with a room above Petworth House Stables, adjacent to Church Lodge, Petworth, where we practice every Monday evening from 7pm to 8.30pm.”

The group expects anyone who joins the band to be at around grade 3 level but Martyn has said if enough people are interested they are open to run classes to teach people from scratch with no previous experience.

“Petworth Town Band members are such a welcoming, helpful group of people and no matter what standard you are you can feel great satisfaction and enjoyment playing to the best of your ability,” said Michelle, who plays the Euphonium

Petworth Town Band can also b e booked for a variety of engagements.