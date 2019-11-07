Petworth's historic fair undergoes 'major revamp'

Miles Costello back in 2014 with old photographs from the fair

The Petworth Fair or, as some call it, St Edmunds Day Fair is believed to have taken place in the town since before the 12th century and has has fallen on November 20 ever since.

The new committee, under the leadership of Lord Egremont, involves businesses and organisations within the town including Dales Country Interiors, Petworth Business Association, Petworth and District Community Association, Petworth Film House, Petworth Town Council, The Petworth Society and Petworth Vision CIC.

Former committee member Miles Costello said: “The Petworth Society has reluctantly decided that having supported the fair for well over thirty years it is time to hand the event over to a new committee who with fresh ideas can take the fair forward for another three decades.

“It is hoped that this ancient street fair, one of the oldest in the south of England, will continue to be supported by the people of Petworth and of course the Society will still be involved both on the organising committee and by sponsoring the popular children’s poster competition which has become something of a tradition in itself.”

The fair which will spread out into Golden Square will offer traditional fair rides as well as some of the more popular modern ones.

From 3.30pm onwards the Leconfield Hall will be open and a programme of timed events will be available.

These will include circus workshops for all ages where juggling, plate spinning, poi spinning, staff spinning, diabolos, object balancing, hula hooping and hat tricks will be available in the hall.

The Petworth Players and Petworth Primary School Choir will also be performing.

The winners of the school drawing competition will be on display. Tea, coffee and refreshments will be served.

There will be two fire displays during the course of the evening topped off with hot food provided by The Star including burgers, hot dogs and pies.