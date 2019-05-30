Plans for Indian restaurant to become Chinese takeaway in Chichester

An application has been made for a residential flat to be built above Indian restaurant Spicy Soul, which could soon be turned into a Chinese takeaway.

According to the design and access statement, the proposal at 11 Adelaide Road, Chichester, involves the change of use from the ‘previously approved restaurant’ at first floor level to residential use ‘as originally envisaged’.

It added: “This change will involve some internal alterations together with a relocated rear access at first floor level.

“The current stair access from the ground floor is to be removed.

“The ground floor retains the same use class as at present but will change from Indian to Chinese take away.

“A new fascia is envisaged and this will form the basis of a future application.”

The statement, produced by Cedric Mitchell Architect on behalf of applicant Danny Lo, said the proposed change of use will ‘benefit the neighbouring property’.

It read: “There will be a diminution of the existing noise and odour level.”

Another application validated this week proposes the change of use of offices, ‘and land within its curtilage’, to flats in Victoria Court, 22 St Pancras.

The new homes would consist of five, two bedroom flats and associated parking, according to the planning statement.