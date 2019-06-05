Plans for new dementia ward in Westergate

A new ten-bed dementia unit proposed in Westergate would help address a ‘pressing and growing need’ for specialist accommodation in the district, according to the applicant.

Nyton House Care Home in Nyton Lane, which is based in a grade II listed building situated within 3.5 acres of private gardens, is hoping to build the new ward within its grounds.

An artists' impression of the new site. Photo contributed by Nyton House Care Home

The new single-storey building would be set among other residential properties and would be finished in brick and timber with a red zinc roof, according to the planning application.

The design of the building has been informed by the latest research in dementia care and would include a lounge/dining area and communal garden, as well as the ten ensuite bedrooms, the applicant said.

Harvey Hillary, director, said: “The Netherlands and Japan lead the way in dementia care placing a huge emphasis on how the environment can influence behaviour and well-being.

“Working with MH Architects in Chichester, we have created a wonderful space, minimising corridors and offering internal garden spaces.

“Each room will be en-suite with a private garden area and we hope to use technology to enhance the quality of living.”

The new ward has been designed with the listed building in mind, he said, adding: “Our aim is to add to the grounds with an example of outstanding architectural design using a pallet of materials that complement existing buildings on the site.”

In a planning statement submitted to Arun District Council, the applicant said there was a ‘pressing and growing need’ for specialist dementia accommodation in the district – which has a shortfall of 367 dementia spaces this year.

Any disruption to existing residents during construction would be minimised and people would not need to move from the main house, the applicant added.

To view the application in full, search AL/42/19/PL on Arun District Council’s website.

SEE MORE: One suspect arrested after theft of ashes from car in Bognor

Fresh application to demolish Chichester nursing home and replace it with modern care home

Police issue update after search for missing person near Bognor Regis