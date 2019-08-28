Plans for ‘rapid exit taxiway’ at Gatwick Airport set for take-off

Plans to build a new ‘rapid exit taxiway’ near Gatwick Airport’s main runway look set to take off.

Airport owners say that the new taxiway would reduce delays caused when aircraft have to ‘go around’ because a previous aircraft has not vacated the runway.

No objections to the proposals were raised by Crawley Borough Council’s planning committee when the plans were put before members last night.

However, members of the environment group Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions - CAGNE - say that the new taxiway could lead to increased aircraft noise and they fear its effect on air quality.

Planning committee members said they would make Gatwick Airport Ltd aware of views submitted about the proposals.