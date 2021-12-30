Plans for treehouse classroom at Easebourne school

Conifers School in Egmont Road has submitted plans (SDNP/21/06045/FUL) to South Downs Planning Authority to build a classroom among the branches of a 'huge' Cypress tree.

The tree has grown rapidly in the grounds for a large part of the school's 90 year history and now creates an 'overbearing shadow' that blocks natural sunlight and warmth from getting into classrooms and offices.

Conifers has considered felling the tree but has instead decided on a 'significant reduction' and for a classroom to built as a 'compromise'

Part of the plans give the school's reasoning: "The tree has the most wonderful trunk system and generations of Conifers School children have climbed its amazing horizontal lower branches.

"The current owner of the school vividly recalls running around the base of the tree 40 years ago as a six year old pupil himself. For this reason, the school are proposing a compromise."

If successful, the schools will built the platform of the treehouse at 2.5 metres and the pitched roof at 6 metres.

The plans added: "Schoolchildren deserve to have a bit of magic in their childhood and we would love this treehouse classroom to be something pupils remember for the rest of their lives.

"Happy children learn and what could be more fitting for an outdoor learning classroom to be in a treehouse."

The classroom will have a number of uses including being headquarters for the school's outdoor learning program, young farmers club and teaching children about the environment, wildlife, agriculture and sustainability.