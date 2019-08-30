Police respond to reports of teenage girls being 'grabbed' on Bognor seafront

Police were called to reports of two teenage girls allegedly being grabbed, or attempted to be abducted, by a group of men on Bognor Regis seafront yesterday afternoon.

Police said that, on arrival, the girls explained that during a conversation with a group of teenage boys, one of them had been touched briefly on the arm and leg.

The police spokesman said: "Officers conducted an area search and located the group of four boys, all aged between 15 and 16.

"Words of advice were given to the group about appropriate behaviour when talking to young women in the future. No offences were identified."

Police asked for social media posts about the incident to be removed.

"We are aware this incident has been spoken about widely on social media," the spokesman said.

"Both parties involved have been spoken to and no offences identified, therefore we would suggest these posts on social media are removed with immediate effect."

SEE MORE: Arundel Bypass: six new upgrade options revealed

Three people cut off by the tide rescued in West Wittering

Plane heading to Gatwick Airport forced to dodge drone