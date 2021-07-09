Portsmouth and Bognor football fans urges to support disability charity ahead of friendly

Rhys, who has cerebral palsy as well as global developmental delay, supports the Blues, from League One and the Nye Camp aces from the Isthmian premier division, and he is really looking forward to meeting his heroes on July 28.

And his mum Amy Standen hopes fans of the clubs can help with a fundraising effort on behalf of Time4u Activities, a service in West Sussex that supports a number of children and young adults with varying disabilities.

The target is to raise enough cash to be able to buy a mini bus for the group so, as Amy puts, “more fantastic days can be had by all”!

Rhys Fuller

Amy, whose dad Andy is a big sponsor of the Rocks through his pubs the Royal Oak, Lagness and The Murrell Arms, Barnham, says Time4u Activities provides vital help with the care Rhys, aged 12, needs.

She said: “Rhys is a big fan of the Rocks and Pompey and it’d be great if supporters could donate to help us.

“The children and young adults that attend these sessions are cared for in a way that enables them to socialise and interact with others in a fun, safe and relaxed environment.

“This environment allows the families of these children and young adults to have much needed respite while in the knowledge that their child’s individual needs are being met and exceeded.

“I became aware of this service because of the struggles I was experiencing with Rhys, who requires one-to-one support in his everyday life. He also demonstrates a range of challenging behaviours.

“Despite these challenges Time4u has given Rhys a tremendously positive outlet and focus. He looks forward to every session and has already formed strong relationships with others in a relatively short time.

“Although the children have had countless amazing experiences at Time4u I would like to fundraise for this amazing service to enable them to purchase a mini bus – with transport for everyone the sky’s the limit.”