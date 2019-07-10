Prince Charles visits Crawley and Wakehurst

Prince Charles has arrived in Crawley as part of his flying visit to Sussex.

This morning he visited L3Harris Technologies, one of the largest aerospace and defence companies in the world which is based in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

During his visit he took part in a flight simulation where he took part in a 'controlled crash' before attending a pilot cadet class and meeting the Prince’s Trust cadets.

As part of the RAF 100 Legacy, L3Harris will deliver The Prince’s Trust Flying Scholarship. The scholarship will support three young people per year for the next ten years, helping them to start their flying careers.

This afternoon The Prince of Wales will attend the ‘State of the World’s Plants’ exhibition at Wakehurst in Haywards Heath - an exhibition sure to be of great interest to the future king as it brings to public attention the outcomes of the State of the World’s Plants reports.

Prince Charles will then visit the Seed Bank at Wakehurst to hear about the work done by Kew with the Crop Trust, of which Prince Charles is patron, on Crop Wild Relatives.

Prince Charles at L3Harris Technologies in Crawley

He will then visit Wakehurst’s Coronation Meadow, which he launched the Coronation Meadows initiative in 2012 to mark the 60th anniversary of The Queen’s Coronation.