Prince Charles’ Wakehurst visit in pictures

Prince Charles visited Wakehurst today for a number of events including viewing the Wakehurst Seed Bank.

The Prince of Wales attended the ‘State of the World’s Plants’ exhibition at Wakehurst during the visit - an exhibition which was sure to be of great interest to the future king as it brings to public attention the outcomes of the State of the World’s Plants reports.

DM1972039a.jpg. Prince Charles visits the Millenium Seed Bank at Wakehurst. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191007-144218008 Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

