Luke Mead and his team at LMS Group started supporting the The Sussex Snowdrop Trust in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, and they have made it their mission to raise as much money as possible.

In line with its business values, LMS Group has put in place a scheme where clients have the option to add one per cent to the value of their contract which the Chichester business would match.

In addition to this, in July 2021 employees abseiled down the Spinnaker Tower, raising more than £5,000.

The Sussex Snowdrop Trust chairman and co-founder Di Levantine receives the cheque for £9,018.60 from LMS Group founder and chief executive Luke Mead and operations manager Chris Pegrum

Founder and chief executive Luke said: “I am delighted that we have been able to support The Sussex Snowdrop Trust during a time where raising money has been challenging.

“As part of our company values and our corporate social responsibility we wanted to make sure we were making a difference to our local community.

“I am pleased that in 2021 we have been able to raise a significant amount of money for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust and the families they support.

“To celebrate our 12th birthday this year, we have pledged to raise £12,000.

“Both myself and the wider LMS Group team are excited to get our fundraising underway with the charities spring virtual challenge event.”

Di Levantine, chairman and co-founder of the charity, said: “We have been so impressed with Luke Mead and his team for their incredible fundraising in 2021.

“One of the highlights of the year was seeing some of the LMS team descend 100 metres from the Spinnaker Tower.

“It was such an uplifting, sunny day and so wonderful to see so many of their families supporting them in their challenge.

“The company has raised an incredible amount.

“This March, we are launching a spring virtual event where we are encouraging people to walk, run or cycle 73 miles/km in the month.

“Each mile/km represents a family our Snowdrop Care at Home Team are supporting with vital nursing care at home for a child who has a life threatening or terminal illness.

“The trust also provides emotional support through counsellors and financial help where needed.

“Luke Mead is already expecting his team to exceed in this challenge by having a team bike available at work to notch up those miles each week.

“We are so grateful for their ongoing support and continue to be delighted how they have embraced the importance of charity giving within their company ethos.

“Their contribution makes a huge difference to us.”

The Snowdrop Virtual Charity Challenge is open to individuals, as well as companies, who may want motivation this March to focus on their own wellbeing while helping others in the community.