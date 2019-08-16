Residents praised for their quick thinking after Chichester house fire

Chichester firefighters have thanked residents for their quick thinking after a house fire yesterday afternoon.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Chichester, Bognor Regis and Selsey were mobilised to the incident on Lennox Road, Chichester, at 3.37pm following reports of a fire in a residential flat. Read more here

Chichester house fire

A spokesman said the first crew arrived on scene within five minutes and found smoke 'issuing from a window of the property'.

He added: "Rescuing an adult male from the property trapped by fire, they handed him over to SECAmb paramedics, before bringing the well-developed fire in the flat under control."

Marc Lancaster, Chichester D Watch crew manager, thanked the residents living alongside the property involved in this incident.

He said: "If it were not for their quick thinking the outcome could have been a lot worse.

“It was a particularly challenging incident, but they remained calm and assisted our crews in any way that they could.

“In particular I would like to extend my thanks to the person who raised the alarm after hearing the property’s smoke alarm going off.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of having a working smoke alarm fitted to your property. In this instance it alerted neighbours that something was wrong. I would urge all residents to make sure they check their smoke alarm is working at least once a week.

“If you are in any doubt, or know someone who would benefit from a safe and well visit from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, please do get in touch.”

