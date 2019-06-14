Rosemary Foundation gains £902 from charity night

A horse racing evening with a raffle and pop-up bar organised by Clarity Care Consulting raised £902 for the Rosemary Foundation hospice at home service.

This event continues Clarity Care Consulting’s year-long campaign to showcase the work of the care industry and mark its 10th anniversary in business.

The Rosemary Foundation is a Charity providing a ‘Hospice at Home’ service in Petersfield and the surrounding towns and villages. It is intended to help patients in the latter stages of life-limiting conditions.

Allison Price, voluntary fundraiser at The Rosemary Foundation, commented at the cheque presentation: “We are very grateful to you all for your support and for this donation, which will be used by the foundation’s nurses to care for our patients and their families in the local community.

“Thank you all for helping to make this vital work possible.”

Clarity Care Consulting, Waterlooville, is celebrating its 10th year in business by holding community events and championing the work of the care industry.

Its first event in January supported Brain Tumour Research, which has dedicated Centres of Excellence in the UK, including its centre at the University of Portsmouth.

Lynn Osborne, director at Clarity Care Consulting, said: “The event was supported by many people in the community, friends’ families and volunteers, who helped us run the evening and donated prizes for the raffle, too. A big thank you for your continued support.

“I want to focus this year on celebrating the fantastic work happening in our communities and supporting local charity organisations is a great way to raise awareness of the help and support that is available to people.

“We help people at difficult times when sourcing care for loved ones and understand the challenges they are faced with.

“The Horse Racing event was so much fun and raised a substantial amount of money for a very deserving charity. We are already planning a much larger event in the autumn, a celebration ball to be held at the Solent Hotel, Whitely, on October 19.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to meet up with communities we live and work in and find out how we can help them.”

For more call Lynn Osborne on 07921 916956.