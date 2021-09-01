School trips start up again at RSPB Pagham Harbour

Both Pagham and RSPB Pulborough Brooks and RSPB Pagham Harbour nature reserves start their school trips this month.

Curriculum-linked sessions will be led by RSPB education professionals, with half and full day visits available to book now for autumn and spring 21/22 terms.

There is everything from observing special creatures that live underwater, to discovering plant life, identifying minibeasts, bird watching, field work and more.

School children pond dipping. Photo by Frank Prince-Iles

Inspiring sessions are on offer from Early Years right through to A level, encouraging students to use all of their senses in exploring the natural world around them.

All sessions offer a great opportunity to help students talk about science and geography, meet their learning objectives of working scientifically, and use technical vocabulary in context.

Lucy Tozer, learning officer at RSPB Pulborough Brooks and RSPB Pagham Harbour nature reserves, said: “We’re so excited to welcome back school trips this coming autumn and spring now that it is safe to do so.

“We’ve really missed inspiring young minds face-to-face and can’t wait to help students discover the incredible hands-on learning that nature has to offer.

“We feel that school trips are an essential part of education and can have great benefits for students.

“Studies have found students retain information better when learning outside, bringing to life subjects and enhancing classroom learning.

“RSPB school trips also encourage students to enjoy a curiosity about the natural world. And help to develop their social and personal skills – growing confidence in working together with classmates and teachers in Pulborough Brooks’ and Pagham Harbour’s unique green spaces.”

RSPB Pulborough Brooks and RSPB Pagham Harbour have been awarded the nationally recognised Learning Outside the Classroom Quality Badge, ensuring that they provide high quality learning experiences and manage safety effectively too.

Lucy Tozer, continued: “Our educational visits can also help benefit SEN students - the new visual and sensory experiences available at Pulborough Brooks and Pagham Harbour and deepen their understanding of topics and help them to engage with people and activities outside the classroom.”

To book your school trip visit: rspb.org.uk/schooltrips or email: [email protected]

Anna Allum, visitor experience manager at RSPB Pulborough Brooks, said: “Sadly, studies have shown that children are spending less time outside in nature.

“The RSPB’s ambition is to help more children across the country benefit from spending time outdoors, discovering the natural world around them.

“Research shows that children who have a healthy connection to nature are more likely to benefit from higher achievement at school, better mental and physical health, emotional wellbeing, and develop stronger social skills.

“A school trip to our West Sussex nature reserves is the perfect chance to experience nature first-hand, and make exciting discoveries to enhance classroom learning.”

The RSPB also offers a range of activities, resources and opportunities that support teachers to take learning outdoors and inspire students to discover and delight in nature when back in the classroom and school grounds.