Scones and virtual reality mix at Midhurst garden party

Ukulele music and Virtual Reality experiences will meet strawberries and scones as the South Downs National Park hosts a traditional garden party.

As part of MADhurst month, the South Downs Centre will be hosting a summer garden party with a range of free family activities themed around the great outdoors and the beauty of the National Park.

The free event takes place on August 4 from 1pm to 4pm in the garden of the South Downs Centre, the former Midhurst Grammar School.

People of all ages will be able to explore the visitor centre exhibitions and enjoy the activities, including a giant colouring wall, giant jigsaw, a water vole-themed board game, and a Virtual Reality experience showcasing the incredible views of the starry night’s sky over the downs.

While people enjoy traditional cream teas and ice cream, entertainment will be provided by the Yukon Bass ukulele group, a three-piece band based in Midhurst covering songs from the past half century.

Langham Brewery will also provide refreshments.

As part of the MADhurst programme, Midhurst Art Society will be in the main hall with its annual exhibition. A prize-giving ceremony for the MADhurst Festival Poetry Competition, sponsored by the National Park Authority, will take place at 2.30pm.

People will be also be able to find out more about Bee Lines – a campaign by the South Downs National Park Trust to help fight the decline in bee populations across the region.

Zara Kelleway, from the South Downs National Park Authority and one of the organisers, said: “We’re really excited for our summer garden party and are looking forward to welcoming people to the South Downs Centre.

“Our garden party will have a bit of everything – fabulous food, great family fun and fantastic music. Our ukulele players will be covering well-known hits from the past 50 years, from Britney Spears to The Beatles, so there’ll be something for everyone.

“It’s also a good opportunity to learn more about the National Park and pick up information on walks and cycling. It’s free entry so come and enjoy a great afternoon out for all the family.”

More abut MADhurst at https://madhurst.co.uk/