‘Secret Chichester’: New railway adverts aim to draw visitors to the city

A new advertising campaign which highlights the ‘hidden delights’ of Chichester will be launched at 43 locations across the South Western rail network on Monday.

The Secret Chichester campaign has been designed by Visit Chichester, the destination management organisation representing the whole Chichester district, in collaboration with the Chichester Business Improvement District (BID).

One of the new posters

It aims to boost visitor numbers to the city by highlighting some of its ‘secrets’.

The posters feature many of the instantly recognisable highlights of the Chichester City centre, such as the Cathedral and Market Cross.

However the illustrations also include smaller details representing other attributes of the city which potential visitors may not know about, and need to be searched for, linking to the straplines ‘SearCHIng for…’.

The posters encourage people to go to visitchichester.org where they can find out more about visiting the city.

A series of itineraries have been created which highlight the city’s history, art and culture.

Useful information on travelling to the area, where to eat and places to stay, can also be found at the website.

Jeanette Hockley, from Chichester BID, said: “We’re delighted to be involved in this exciting campaign to showcase the unparalleled offering we have here in Chichester.

“The captivating posters are a fantastic representation of what makes our city so special and will really serve to encourage commuters and visitors to come and experience all that is available, from shopping and sightseeing to dining and wellbeing.”

Tourism currently brings in £334 million to the Chichester district economy each year.

Visit Chichester plans to raise the profile of Chichester and the wider district further, by marketing it as ‘a first-class destination for visitors, encouraging greater numbers to visit, stay longer and therefore spend more’.

The advertising campaign goes live on Monday (October 21) for two weeks.

To find out more, go to visitchichester.org

