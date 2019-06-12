Selsey Community Forum chairman recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours list

The chairman of the Selsey Community Forum has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the community.

Mike Nicholls said he was ‘immensely pleased’ to be included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, which was announced on Friday, and grateful to everyone who had nominated him.

Mike Nicholls and his wife

He said: “It’s always humbling and pleasant to have that sort of recognition for things you’ve done.

“But I’ve always said to people all my best work is always done with other people. In my own mind, its always associated with the contributions which others have made.”

Mr Nicholls has been involved in numerous groups and activities in Selsey since moving to the town with his wife ten years ago.

Alongside his work with the Selsey Community Forum, which focuses on helping elderly people, the sports enthusiast and sometimes-cricket umpire is a trustee of the charity Sports Dream and is fundraising for a new cricket and football pavilion.

Mr Nicholls is also the chairman of Youth Dream, a charity which supports young people.

Of all his work over the years, he said he was most proud of the creation of the Selsey Care Shop and the Bridge support centre, which offers mental health support to young people.

“They’ve become places where people know they can receive help,” he said.

Before retiring, Mr Nicholls was a Christian minister for most of his life in the Baptist denomination.

He has been married for 50 years and has three children and eight grandchildren.

Mr Nicholls said working in the community in Selsey had brought him ‘immense satisfaction and pleasure’.

He said: “I think Selsey is a place where, because it’s isolated, it’s always had a long tradition of people working together.

“When I retired, I came into a community that was rich in these qualities and I’ve always benefitted from being involved in it – meeting some great people and making some great friendships.

“It’s been a great community to work in.”

Karen Pirks, partnership officer at West Sussex County Council, said she was ‘delighted’ by news of Mr Nicholl’s recognition.

She said: “He is a well loved and respected pillar of our community who has facilitated many changes in Selsey and surrounding parishes.

“We are so proud of him and privileged to have him working tirelessly on our behalf.”

