Selsey homes left without power after fire

A road has been closed and homes are without power after a fire in Selsey this morning (Friday).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said its crews are working alongside SSE Plc engineers after they were called to a fire on Manor Road at 9:51am.

According to reports from residents, an electricity box caught fire.

A post on social media by the county fire service read: "Manor Road is closed and a number of properties nearby are currently without power, but engineers are working to resolve this as soon as they can."

Providing more details to the Observer, a spokesman added: "We were called to a fire this morning. One fire engine is currently in attendance. Two breathing apparatus, two dry powder extinguishers and a covering jet are being used to tackle the fire."